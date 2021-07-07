Council to retain lower limit on gifts to councillors

Telford & Wrekin Council will discuss the policy next week

The Local Government Association (LGA) has published a model code of conduct, outlining ethical and behavioural standards for elected members, for authorities to consider adopting.

In a report for Telford and Wrekin’s Standards Committee, Policy and Governance chief Anthea Lowe reminds members they discussed the LGA version at previous meetings suggested changes, including halving the value that triggered registration to keep it in line with the council’s current “gifts and hospitality policy”.

Other amendments clarify when and whether the code applies to councillors when they are acting in a personal capacity, and add a paragraph about their safeguarding responsibility.

The committee will discuss the amended code on Tuesday, July 13, and, if approved, it will be referred to a full session of the council the following week for adoption.

Ms Lowe writes that members “understood the need for a model code and largely agreed with the contents” but asked officers to write their suggested changes into a local version.

The LGA code asks members to “register with the monitoring officer any gift or hospitality with an estimated value of at least £50 within 28 days of its receipt”.

“Monitoring officers” handle disciplinary matters at councils. Ms Lowe holds the role at Telford and Wrekin.

The LGA code adds that councillors should aim not to accept “significant gifts or hospitality”, but accepts it may appear rude to refuse sometimes. In such cases, it says, “you could accept it but must ensure it is publicly registered”.

It adds that gifts and hospitality unrelated to the councillor role, “such as Christmas gifts from friends and family” need not be registered, and that it is “appropriate to accept normal expenses and hospitality associated with your duties”.

A Telford and Wrekin amendment reduces the threshold to £25.

The model code also tells members they are should “uphold high standards of conduct and show leadership at all times when acting as a councillor”.

The amended draft Telford and Wrekin version adds: “This code will not apply in relation to your private life unless you make a reference, somehow, to your position as a councillor.

“For example, if you operate a private social media account but reference your work as a councillor, show pictures of you acting in your role as councillor or otherwise make it clear that you are a councillor, then this code will apply.”