Shropshire development manager wins award

Kirk Raine, senior project manager at The Grove at Doseley Park in Telford

Kirk Raine, who is the recent winner of the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) Pride in the Job awards, has won the accolade for his work onsite David Wilson Homes developments, marking him down as the best in the UK.

The NHBC Pride in the Job Quality awards recognise the finest site managers from around the country.

From Stone in Staffordshire, Kirk has been working for David Wilson Homes Mercia for 11 years. He started out his construction career as a bricklayer, progressed to become a site manager in 2000, and is now a senior project manager.

Having previously received nine awards, this year he is celebrating number 10. He said: “The team and myself are extremely proud of winning this award, and it is nice to be recognised for the hard work and quality that we put into the homes that are being built at The Grove at Doseley Park in Telford.

“It is great to work with the customers and the contractors, and working in line with the build programme. The best part is building high quality homes for our customers, and receiving 100 per cent customer satisfaction.

“I would like to thank all of the team at The Grove at Doseley Park for all of the hard work that they have put in, and for helping me to achieve this award.”

As well as Pride in the Job and Supreme awards, Kirk has also received six Seal of Excellence accolades, and four regional awards.