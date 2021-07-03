Landfill site electricity generation extension sought

Granville Landfill is accessed off Grange Lane, Redhill, northeast of Telford.

The facility, at Granville Landfill, Redhill, in Telford, previously had a permission for 25 years.

The Telford-based company has applied for an extension, saying a “precise timeline cannot be agreed at this stage” but the equipment “will need to remain in-situ for at least the operational life of the landfill”.

Donnington and Muxton Parish Council will be consulted, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

In a supporting statement written on behalf of Potters, Georgina Daintith of Cheshire-based Walsingham Planning writes: “This application is made to extend the time on the landfill gas electricity generation facility as the landfill site remains operational and continues to emit naturally-occurring landfill gas which requires management.”

She adds that simply continuing the existing method with the equipment that is there is “more productive” than investigating alternatives.

“It is expected to be some years after site closure before the operator and the Environment Agency are content that settlement rates and landfill gas production have reached a stage where removal of the gas management infrastructure is considered appropriate,” Ms Daintith adds.

“A precise timeline cannot be agreed at this stage but there is no doubt that the landfill gas management facility will need to remain in-situ for at least the operational life of the landfill site.”

She proposes that the existing consent is reworded so gas extraction can continue as long as the site itself retains planning permission.

“The facility is operational at present and no further development works or infrastructure are required to ensure the facility remains operational,” she writes.

“During its operation there have been no issues or concerns relating to the landfill gas management on site and no reports of harm or disruption to the surrounding area.

“The consequence of not granting an extension of time would mean that the effective and efficient control mechanism for the landfill gas will be removed and naturally-occurring gases would escape via the landfill vents to the surface and into the atmosphere.

“This release of gas represents a significant waste of an energy resource which is currently utilised by generating electricity that is fed into the National Grid.