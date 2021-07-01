Just the job as gym-loving TEN-year-old gets work placement

Fitness fanatic Aeryn-Ejjina Atkinson, 10

Aeryn-Ejjina Atkinson, from Hollinswood, Telford, came up with a business plan about running a gym during lockdown.

After contacting gyms, The Gym Group set up a Zoom call with her and she spoke with the chief finance officer.

Her dad Craig said she impressed them with her knowledge and was offered a job when she turns 16.

After contacting Foundry Gym Telford, she secured another interview and started asking them questions about the gym and how to run a business.

Aeryn-Ejjina Atkinson, 10, at Foundry Gym Telford with manager Siobhan Walker

As a result, she has been given one-hour-a-week work experience there for the foreseeable future.

The youngster, who attends Hollinswood Primary School and also enjoys weightlifting, will be shadowing the manager as well as other members of the team.

Craig said: "She had an interview with them.

"I think they were expecting someone to ask questions about fitness. She started asking questions about how much their overheads were, and what sort of things they stock and sell.

"She had a page full of questions. She's been doing a business studies programme online, outside of school. They were blown away."

Craig said it had all come about after he set her the challenge to write about what she wanted to do in the future.

"She wrote a business plan for a gym," he said.

"We are very proud of her. She's very excited. She has big plans and wants to own her own gym in the future."

Aeryn-Ejjina, who is hoping to compete in weightlifting at the Olympics in the future, said she had already started at Foundry Gym.

"I'm just passionate about fitness," she said.

"My dad set me a project and I came up with an idea of a gym plan.

"It feels good to start. I love it.

"I got shown the money side of it too and how they get money through the till."