MP welcomes programme set to support children and families in Telford

An MP has welcomed that Telford and Wrekin will be one of the first areas in the country to benefit from a new programme helping parents and children.

Lucy Allan MP

Telford MP Lucy Allan said the Government's new Strengthening Families, Protecting Children programme will play an "important" role safeguarding young people throughout the borough.

The programme is designed to support parents and children with professional advice from social workers, psychologists and mental health workers. It focuses on a comprehensive family safeguarding approach to help protect children and enable parents to improve difficult home environments.

Ms Allan has campaigned in support of greater help for families and children and is a member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Looked-after Children & Care Leavers.

She said: "I am delighted that Telford will be one of the first places in the country to implement the Government's new all-encompassing approach to family support and child safeguarding.

"It is fitting that Telford should be chosen as a pilot for the scheme given my efforts to shape Government policy on this throughout my time in Parliament. I have worked closely with ministers and held debates to push the Government towards a more comprehensive model of social and care service provision.

"Outcomes for children in care show just how important this new programme is and I will continue to fight for families in Parliament and seek to build on this welcome new initiative going forwards."

