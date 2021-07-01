Electric charging points will need to 'quadruple' to cope with uptake

There will be a need for more electric charging points as the number of vehicles increases.

An update on Telford and Wrekin Council’s transport strategy says there are 773 vehicles in the borough served by approximately 24 points, and one location operator estimates 100 will be needed by 2023.

The document says a project to support both home and public charging in the borough is already underway.

Neighbourhood and Enforcement Services Director Dean Sargeant will present the report to the Communities Scrutiny Committee on Wednesday, July 7.

It also updates members on the formulation of the next local transport plan, the England-wide national bus strategy and the local cycling and walking investment plan.

“As we know, the take-up of electric vehicles is increasing as the government moves towards the phasing out of petrol and diesel vehicles in the coming decades,” the report says.

“This will require charging infrastructure to be readily available going forward.

“Currently there are 10 charge points available for residents in Telford and Wrekin, according to the National Charge Point Registry. However, we know that there are a number of new sites that are not listed, so the number is actually closer to 24.

“There are currently 773 EVs registered in Telford and Wrekin, which is equivalent to approximately one per cent of all registered cars in the area.

“With the number of EVs increasing, one estimate provided by a charge point operator is that we will need 100 charge points by 2023.

“However, we are also aware that with an increase in vehicle range as technology improves, many users will be able to charge an electric vehicle at home without relying on a public charging point.”

Elsewhere, the report notes that the 2000 Transport Act requires councils to produce “local transport plans”. Telford and Wrekin’s third, which “covers all forms of travel including car and motorcycle-based travel, public transport and walking”, still has five years to run but is under review.

“Work has commenced on the initial project planning stages of the LTP4, which suggests that the review will likely continue into summer 2022,” the report says.