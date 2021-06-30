Youngsters take part in Big Toddle for charity

Making the most of the wet weather for the Big Toddle were Freya Dilloway, four, Maddox Pugh, three, and Jude Sharp, two, watched on by Ben Pugh who runs the group.

The youngsters, from Stirchley Stay & Play, were some of those across the country taking part in the Barnardo's Big Toddle.

They joined the week-long event by taking part in a toddle from their usual base at Stirchley Community Centre to a local play park.

The group is run by Ben Pugh and has been going for around three years.

Youngsters from Stirchley Stay & Play taking part in 'Barnardo's Big Toddle' event.

Youngsters from Stirchley Stay & Play taking part in 'Barnardo's Big Toddle', event.

So far their efforts with this week's toddle have raised £140 for Barnardo's, with people still able to donate via a Just Giving page.

Ben's wife, Hannah, said it has been wonderful to support a worthwhile cause, and for the children to be able to get out and play together, after months of the latest lockdown restrictions.

Making the most of the wet weather for the Big Toddle were Freya Dilloway and Jude Sharp.

Around 10 youngsters took part in the event, with the group only back at full capacity after lockdown for the past few weeks.

Hannah said: "They toddled from the community centre to the local play park and then the children had the opportunity to play at the play park and it's really important because children, especially during the pandemic, have not had the opportunity to play together so that was really special."

She added: "They loved it, especially at the park and splashing in the puddles with lots of jumping, it was great."