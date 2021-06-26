Two women arrested on suspicion of murder after Telford drive-by shooting

Tamba Momodou Tamba Momodu was shot dead at Bridges Business Park

The women are suspects for killing 20-year-old Tamba Momodou, who was shot several times at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay on October 13 last year. A number of individuals pulled up in a car and shots were fired in the drive-by attack.

Police smashed down a front door in the Ryde area of the island yesterday morning and took the women into custody.

Several people have now been arrested in connection with the investigation into Mr Momodou’s death, and a £10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to a conviction.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Constabulary has said: “Officers were assisting colleagues from West Mercia Police in the Ryde area to make an arrest relating to a West Mercia Police investigation.