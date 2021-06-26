Shropshire crews get call outs to overheating store cooler and boiling kettle

Published:

Firefighters were called to a Telford convenience store after a drinks cooler overheated.

Crews went to Tesco Express, in Brunel Road, Malinslee, at around 3.50pm on Saturday following reports of a property fire.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the fire involved an electric drinks cooler.

Two crews from Telford Central station tackled the incident wearing breathing gear.

They also used a specialist camera to locate and extinguish the fire.

An operations officer also attended. The teams left the branch at about 5.15pm.

Tesco has been approached for comment.

Meanwhile a crew attended Ludlow Assembly Rooms after steam from a kettle triggered the fire alarm at the premises in Mill Street, Ludlow, at about 4.40pm.

A single crew from the town's fire station attended to discover that it was a false alarm.

