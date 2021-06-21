Telford rotary organise virtual running event

Telford Centre Rotary has created the event. From July 1 to July 31 this year, people can run or walk 5k, 10k or take part in the T50 challenge event. Runners or walkers are free to run when and where they wish and those taking on the T50 can do the distance in segments over the month.

The objective of the Great Telford Run is to raise funds for local charities that serve the needs of the people of the Greater Telford area, including the Telford Foodbank, The Holly Project, TACT, the local Parkinson’s group and Climbing Out.

The event has been made possible thanks to the support provided by the rotary's commercial sponsor Telford Plaza and that of Hadley Learning Community (HLC), its community sponsor.

There is a flat payment on registration of £15 for an adult. Those aged 12-17 pay £5 and those under 12 are free.

Club President Chris Moore said: “The idea of a virtual run for the people is a very exciting development and something we have not done before.

"Unlike many other charity events there is no requirement to raise further sponsorship.

"If participants wish to raise money for their own favourite charities they are free do so but this is something they will need to arrange themselves.

"Many thanks are due to the technical support provided by Wellington Rotary Club in particular Peter Seaward and John Armstrong and the technical staff at HLC."