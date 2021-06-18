Fire crews called to lift rescue at MoD Donnington

Fire crews were called to a military base in Shropshire to rescue someone from a scissor lift in the early hours.

Four fire appliances from Telford and Wellington went to MoD Donnington after receiving reports at 4.40am today.

Rope equipment was used in the rescue.

An operations officer was in attendance.

The person was rescued by 5.30am.

