Pub and shops plan to serve new housing estate

The proposed pub and stores would stand near the Redhill Way roundabout and serve the new 450-home estate to the northeast. Picture: Barton Willmore Design Ltd / Telford and Wrekin Council

Vistry Group was granted permission for 450 new homes at Redhill three months ago.

In a separate planning application, Northern Trust Company Ltd has applied to build the retail facilities at the southwest corner of the 77-acre site.

Donnington and Muxton Parish Council has objected to the plans, accusing them of being not matching the area and asking for them to be “more aesthetically pleasing”. Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

A design statement, submitted by planning agent Jordan Clark of Barton Willmore Design Ltd on behalf of the Chorley-based applicant, notes that Vistry Group’s approved plans include the roads that will allow access to the stores and pub.

These will sit on a seven-acre space at the corner of the A4640 Redhill Way and the A5, with 72 car parking spaces between them.

“The retail units sit within a rectangular building to the north with the public house in the form of an L shape addressing the A5 frontage, with landscaped parking between the two buildings,” Mr Clark writes.

The parish council’s Planning Committee discussed the proposal when it met last week. A comment, lodged shortly afterwards, said members objected “due to the frontages’ design and layout not being in keeping with the area”.

It added: “This parish council would like them to be more aesthetically pleasing.”

Mr Clark’s statement says “suggested materials such as brick and slate are proposed to respond to the local vernacular whilst being contemporary in their application, creating an attractive focal feature on the frontage to the A5, signifying a high-quality approach and entrance to the site”.