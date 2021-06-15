Telford MP backs roadmap delay, but insists country needs to open this summer

Lucy Allan MP

Telford's Conservative MP Lucy Allan said a small extension is "worth it" if it ensures the end of lockdown will be permanent.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the planned easing of restrictions next Monday would be pushed back to July 19.

Ms Allan said: “The key thing to recognise is that the end of lockdown must be permanent. The Prime Minister has been clear that he wants to see our freedoms irreversibly restored and it is worth a small extension of restrictions to ensure this happens. Businesses and jobs will be more exposed by the prolonged uncertainty of repeated lockdowns than by a small delay along the road to permanent lifting of restrictions.