Disused barns at historic manor house could be converted into homes

An artist's impression of the proposed conversion

Kynnersley Manor, north of Telford, has 23 acres of attached agricultural land which is rented out to farmers.

A design statement, submitted on behalf of owner Matthew Fielding, says these tenants have their own facilities so do not need the on-site buildings. It argues they are now “unsightly” and redeveloping them would benefit the village.

Kynnersley Parish Council will be consulted, and Telford and Wrekin Council will make its decision at a later date.

Planning agent Jason Curran, of Shropshire-based AIP Architects Ltd, writes: “The main dwelling house is known as Kynnersley Manor and was built around the 1840s.

“It is a substantial Regency-style house sitting within generous mature grounds and benefitting from numerous outbuildings, a heated outdoor swimming pool and approximately 23 acres of adjacent agricultural land.”

The buildings slated for conversion lie north of the house.

“The site consists of a disused farm yard including a large single-storey L-shaped barn, an existing two-storey granary and single-storey barn connected, and a single-storey building,” Mr Curran writes. If approved, they would be accessed via private driveways off the site’s existing Mill Lane access road with three parking spaces each.

The statement adds that Kynnersley comprises a “mix of traditional and modern properties” varying in size and shape, and argues that redeveloping the disused farm buildings could be a positive move for the area.

“The applicants and owner of Kynnersley Manor are not farmers and, as such, the owner rents his farm land out to agricultural tenants. Thus, the ‘farm yard’ and the associated buildings are largely redundant to those tenants as they have their own facilities.