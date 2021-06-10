Trendy juice bar is saving food waste

Junction Five Juice Bar has just opened. Sampling the flavours are Lea Beven, Di Levitt and Tess Cox..

And the drinks from the Junction Five Juice Bar in Telford have added benefits, preventing food waste and fundraising for the local, Food Share project.

The Food Share and Food Bank, based in Rampart Court, Overdale has just opened the bar, selling drinks created from fruit - and vegetables - that would otherwise had been thrown away.

Food Share has tonnes of food donated to it by Telford supermarkets includes pallets of fresh produce.

Organisers came up the the idea of freezing much of the fruit and veg and then turning it into tasty juices.

"We have donated 100 tonnes of food surplus a month, " Lea Beven said.

Now we have a delicious way of using the fruit and selling it as a price that is not extortionate. And if you want we can add a protein shot."

Members of Food Share have been sampling some of the flavours.

"We will always have a range of traditional flavours but then also have specials, more quirky flavours. We made strawberry and radish the other day and it was absolutely delicious," Lea said.

"And for those coming in for a juice or to shop in our special supermarket, we always have give aways, from bread one day to yoghurt the next."