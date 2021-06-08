Local company to bring broadband improvements

Richard Overton and Thomas Bibb

Work will start in the coming weeks on the £135,000 broadband infrastructure development and improvement project along a route culminating at the Telford & Wrekin Council-owned business campus at Leasows Court, on the 54-acre Hortonwood West industrial park.

Funding for the project has come from the European Regional Development Fund via the Marches and Gloucestershire Business Broadband Grant scheme, with Telford & Wrekin Council contributing towards the costs and cash flow of the project.

Councillor Richard Overton, the council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Enforcement, Community Safety and Customer Services, said: “We are delighted to be supporting a project that will provide high speed reliable broadband infrastructure to some of our local companies in the next few weeks, with many more able to benefit in the coming months.

“This underlines our commitment at Telford & Wrekin Council to ensuring the best speeds possible for our communities. This latest investment will enable small and medium enterprises in this area of the borough to have full access to fibre broadband, which will play a major role in our business development growth plans in the coming years.”

With work due to start during early June, it will involve installing tens of kilometres of underground ducting and optical fibre cabling. This will provide an affordable, future-proof, full fibre platform for businesses as part of the council’s ambition to see high bandwidth internet connectivity across the borough through commercial delivery and funded programmes.

Exascale, based at Trench Lock 3 in Telford, aims to cover the whole of Telford and Wrekin by 2023, ensuring Exascale fibre runs past 2.5 million homes and businesses by 2030. At the same time the company expects to be hiring an additional 100 full time staff over the next three years.

Thomas Bibb, chief executive and founder of Telford based, Exascale, said: “We are very excited to have been chosen to install and deliver a Gigabit Full Fibre network providing access for numerous businesses.”

Telford & Wrekin Council was allocated £200,000 of European Funding in a second phase from the Marches & Gloucester Business Broadband Grant scheme to enable businesses to access improved broadband.

Demand has been high with seven projects, including Leasows Court, requiring a total commitment £244,526

This meant a £44,500 shortfall, which Telford & Wrekin Council has agreed to plug.