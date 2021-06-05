Oh brother! Kind-hearted lads get the chop for charity

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 03/06/2021..Pic in Wellington. Telford of brothers: Jacob Kay 12 and Cooper Kay 5, and on some Hairdresser: Stacey Wheaver from Hair Boutique. The boys were having there locks cut off and donating it to a charity that use it to make wigs for children..

Jacob Kay, 12, and his five-year-old brother Cooper had their long hair cut for the Little Princess Trust. The charity makes hairpieces for children with cancer who have lost their hair.

The boys, from Telford, went to Hair Boutique in Ketley to have their hair cut by Stacey Wheaver, and were in for a shock. But they're glad they did it to help kids in need.

Their mum Louise said: "It went really well. Cooper was a little bit nervous at first but he was absolutely fine once he'd had it done. He loves his new short hair.

Jacob Kay and Cooper Kay after their haircuts with hairdresser Stacey Wheaver

"Jacob was completely ready to have his done and he loves it. Jacob has donated about 17 inches and Cooper about nine inches.

"Stacey donated her fee to the Little Princess Trust."

Louise said that Ercall Wood Academy pupil Jacob's hair "weighed a ton" when she bagged it up to send off to the charity. Young Cooper, who goes to Meadows Primary School in Ketley, gave a teacher a surprise when he showed off his new look.

Louise added: "Cooper saw his teacher yesterday after he had it done and he was quite happy to show it off. I think it will take some getting used to, seeing them without long hair.