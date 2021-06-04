Listed farmhouse could be renovated and split into homes

Shropshire Homes plans to redevelop this vandal-hit and water damaged farmhouse and the surrounding area.

Shropshire Homes Ltd has applied to convert the farmhouse and barn at Woodhouse Lane, Priorslee, into five flats and build 16 new houses on the seven-acre site.

A design statement by the company says the whole site is disused, but the grade II listed farmhouse is in “particularly poor condition”.

The proposed refit will divide it into “properties of a more marketable size” in line with modern regulations, it adds.

St Georges and Priorslee Parish Council will be consulted, and Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

Blueprints submitted to the council show the new houses positioned southeast of the farmhouse itself, south of Lichfield Close and east of the Lakeside Plant Centre.

The design statement, submitted by Shropshire Homes, says the homes would vary in size from two to four bedrooms, and five would be designated as affordable housing.

The project includes removing a 20th-century metal shed and dilapidated brick building formerly used as stables and worker accommodation which has been accepted as “beyond repair” by council conservation officers.

“The design has been led by desire to create a generous setting for the listed farmhouse, to retain the existing barn for conversion into residential properties and recreate the plan form of the historic farmyard,” the statement says.

“The farmhouse is to be divided into three properties of a more marketable size along natural breaks within the building. The main front body of the house has been kept as one larger single home.

“The farmhouse is in particularly poor condition, having been internally remodelled in the 20th century, and today suffers from extensive vandalism and water damage through lack of maintenance.

“This will be renovated to current building regulation standards.

"Each property created by this subdivision will have a private garden, garaging and sufficient parking.”