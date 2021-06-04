Funeral home plans to be considered

Telford & Wrekin Council will make a decision on the plan

Hilton’s Funeral Directors managing director Louris Hilton has applied to change the use of the four-bedroom residence on Wellington Road, Muxton.

Blueprints show the existing double garage would be sub-divided into a chapel of rest and facilities to store bodies and prepare them for their funerals, while a reception and consulting room would be set up elsewhere on the ground floor of the house.

Telford and Wrekin Council’s planning department will make its decision at a later date.

A supporting statement, submitted by Philip Handley of Whixall-based architects Studio Bloc, said the funeral home would be employ one full-time staff member – the applicant and resident herself – and one part-time worker.

“The commercial section of the property looks to serve as a commercial funeral home and will contain a reception, arrangement room, mortuary and coffin storage, wash and dress facility and a chapel or rest,” the statement says.

“The commercial space will have a separate entrance to the left of the property and the residential entrance will be served by the original front door.”

The entire first floor would remain private, along with the right-hand-side half of the ground floor. The funeral home enterprise would take up 88 square metres, just under a third of the house’s total floorspace.