Woman taken to hospital and three others injured in head-on crash in Telford

By Lisa O'Brien

A woman has been taken to hospital following a head-on crash at a roundabout in Telford.

Two vehicles collided at Old Park Roundabout just before 4.30pm on Thursday.

Police, the ambulance service and two fire appliances, including the rescue tender, were sent to the scene.

Police blocked the road near to where the collision happened

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said a woman had to be extricated from one of the cars by fire crews before being taken to hospital.

The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Three further casualties were assessed for minor injuries.

Old Park Way (the B4373) was closed at both ends while the two cars were being cleared away.

It meant that several cars approaching from the north diverted on to Bellpit Road to get around, causing tailbacks on that road.

Both vehicles, a silver Vauxhall and a black BMW, were severely damaged and had to be recovered.

