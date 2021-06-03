Telford organisations urged to grab grants to help run holiday clubs

A substantial funding pot of £780,000 is up for grabs as part of Telford & Wrekin Council's Happy Healthy and Active Holidays scheme.

The scheme aims to help nearly 7,000 children from low-income families and those with special education needs and disabilities to stay healthy and active through holiday clubs during the summer and Christmas.

Organisations that can provide healthy meals or fun activities, such as sports, arts and crafts, nature or cooking, should apply and those that can host clubs as well.

Groups are encouraged to consider applying even if they feel they meet part of the requirements.

The council can support in many ways to deliver the scheme, such as volunteer recruitment, identifying delivery partners and training.

Councillor Eileen Callear, cabinet member for cabinet member for leisure, culture and visitor economy, said: "We've had several applications to our Happy Healthy Active Holidays scheme so far.

"This second round of applications gives organisations another chance to be involved in this crucial holiday scheme.

"Don't be put off if you are not sure if you can achieve all of the criteria; we still want to hear from you.

"We have a team on hand to answer questions and help an organisation to make an application—email HolidayActivityHub@telford.gov.uk

"This could be your organisation's chance to help support families during what can be a difficult time.

"The holidays can be a financially difficult time for families, and some children feel isolated.

"Your organisation can help to keep children entertained, eating healthy meals, and getting ready for the start of the new school term."

Organisations interested in applying for a grant to run holiday clubs in Telford and Wrekin should visit www.telford.gov.uk/hhahgrant

The application closing date is June 14.