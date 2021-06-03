Council policy to tackle dying trees

A tree affected by Ash Dieback

Ash Dieback is a highly destructive fungus that is sweeping across the UK and is likely to result in a loss of all ash trees in the country over the next 15 to 20 years.

Telford & Wrekin Council says around 35 per cent of the borough's 15 million trees are Ash, and it is set to agree a policy to tackle problems that arise from the disease.

Because Ash is naturally a brittle tree, there can be a danger from falling branches as trees begin to weaken from the disease.

Part of the job of the new £150,000 team being set up will be to survey the trees and decide which pose a safety risk and need to be felled – such as those close to roads, paths, and property.

Natural regeneration and replacement planting with "disease resistant native and non-native trees" will be used to make up for the loss of ash trees according to the council.

The council said it expects managing Ash Dieback to 'incur significant costs over an estimated 15 years'.

Prior to the pandemic, there was an opportunity for councils to apply for Defra funding to manage the issue, but it was withdrawn after the first lockdown.

The plans to tackle Ash Dieback are included in a new 'tree and woodland management policy' set to be agreed by the council's cabinet on June 10.

The authority says the policy is also intended "to increase tree cover, ensure an attractive safe and healthy tree population that follows a ‘right tree in the right place for the right reason’ approach, and provide sustainable and functional climate change benefits for future generations".

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford and Wrekin Council cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural & historic environment, said: "Our environment matters greatly to people. As well as helping to capture CO2, regulating summer temperatures, improving air quality and reducing noise, trees are an attractive asset that are vital for wildlife and people’s physical and mental health and wellbeing.

“This policy supports our focus on the wellbeing of people, wildlife and our planet, sets out our approach to planting more trees and outlines how we manage Ash Dieback which is a national challenge.”

Ash Dieback arrived in the UK in 2012 when an imported nursery tree from Asia brought the disease to the country.

Telford and Wrekin recorded its first case in 2013.

Cllr Healy added: “Trees help us to tackle the climate crisis and are a vital part of our commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030. In 2020, we launched the Trees4TW scheme which gave 8,600 trees to local residents, schools and landowners, and this year we announced our plans for a memorial tree garden for Covid-19 victims and key workers.