The search is on for Shropshire's most outstanding community

The launch of the Shropshire Foundations Outstanding Community Award. There to launch was Dean Harris from the Community Foundation for Shropshire (left), High Sheriff Anthony Morris-Eyton, and project coordinator Jo Cooper

The Community Foundation in Shropshire has launched the Outstanding Community Award to recognise the hard work of people in communities across the county and how important they are for people living here.

The foundation manages philanthropic giving, from people and businesses who want to give something back and make a difference in their local community.

Jo Cooper, project co-ordinator, said they have been working in Shropshire since 2016, but started in Staffordshire in 2008.

"Last year we awarded more than £750,000 to organisations supporting people throughout the pandemic in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and the year before that we managed a successful flood relief fund, which was primarily made up of small donations from the public," she explained.

"As well as supporting individuals who need help we also support community and voluntary organisations who are running services for people, groups like youth clubs, health support groups, older people’s groups to break social isolation, schemes that target the unemployed and those needing job support, homelessness, domestic violence – the list is endless and it’s all about making sure that we can address the need that exists in our communities."

The Outstanding Community Award came from wanting to recognise the community spirit in Shropshire.

Jo said: "We thought it was a shame that there wasn’t a scheme to recognise the hard work that people do on a voluntary basis, supporting their communities. With the support of Dean Harris, who was Shropshire’s High Sheriff at the time, a steering group was formed – of which Shropshire’s High Sheriff Anthony Morris Eyton is part of – and Shropshire’s Outstanding Community was launched.

"This initiative goes beyond how pretty an area is – it’s about how people make a difference in their local community, it aims to offer all communities within the county the opportunity to be recognised. To celebrate the strong, supportive community spirit.

"The mark of a good community is how people help and support one another, particularly, but not exclusively, when things get tough.

"Through the provision of neighbourhood initiatives such as food banks, various clubs, neighbour shopping services and many more, these clearly demonstrate a strong community spirit, whether a community living on a street, a housing estate, in a residential home or a block of flats.

"As Shropshire is such a large county primarily made up of villages, we wanted to make sure that there was an overarching scheme that allowed people to come together, not only in their own communities but to network with other areas across the county, to help people to learn from one another and try new things, as well as celebrating all the great work that goes on in our communities."

The foundation has lots of plans for Shropshire over the next 12 months, Jo said. The foundation is hoping to show how people can really make an impact in their local community, how they can support one another and make lives better for all Salopians.

Jo added: "We want to be there to help other people achieve what they want to, to make their local community better."