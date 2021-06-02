Appeal to track down Telford man as police 'incredibly concerned' for his welfare

TelfordPublished:

An appeal has been launched to track down a vulnerable man believed to have suggested he wanted to jump off a bridge in Telford.

The man was last seen at Southwater in Telford
The man - described as white, between 25 and 45 years old and around 6ft tall - approached a member of the public in Victoria Street, Wellington, at around 8.20am on Tuesday.]

West Mercia Police say he was in a distressed state, had previously said he wanted to jump off a bridge and was last seen in Southwater in Telford town centre.

The force has now appealed for the public's help tracking the man down.

He was wearing a cap, a blue top and green shorts with grey Nike trainers and had a large 'distinctive' tattoo on his right lower leg.

Inspector Ben Stephens said: “We’re incredibly concerned about the man’s welfare and want to speak to him to check he is ok and offer support should he need it.

"I would urge anyone who may know who he is or have seen him to get in touch. Or if this man is you please contact us to let us know you’re ok.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 referencing log number 00114i of June 1.

