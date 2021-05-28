Body confidence the aim as pole fitness comes to Telford

Sally Brady, owner of Liberty Pole Dance Academy, with Lisa Thomas, Sophia Thompson and Thea Wilson

And a new academy has opened in Shropshire to spread the word.

Owner Sally Brady works alongside senior instructor Wizz Ellis and instructors Lisa Thomas, Sophia Thompson and Thea Wilson.

Sally says it is the ideal way to deal with confidence and anxiety issues as we move out of lockdown.

She said: "Many people are struggling with confidence and anxieties as we move out of lockdown, particularly body confidence and social anxieties. We offer a safe space to be whoever you want to be; learn new skills and rediscover yourself.

"Our instructors have a range of valuable life experiences and skills sets and we are all different shapes and sizes which I love. No one is too weak, too old, or the incorrect body size or strength for us here.

"We teach our students gradually to build up safe strength and technique and help you appreciate your body for what it can do for you rather than how we perceive it looks; but if we can help you love the way you look too – then we are on it. But the main thing we offer is a family sisterly vibe – it is a positive space with a huge warm welcome and lots of laughs for our students."

One of the instructors, Thea Wilson, turned to pole fitness after her successful fight against leukaemia.

“It helped me regain my confidence in myself,” she said. “Everyone of us bears the scars and bruises of our lives. We all have a story, but pole fit has given us our strength and our belief in our bodies.”







