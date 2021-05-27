Training academy opens Telford campus

Gail Smallman, back left when her company's campus opened in Shrewsbury

It follows the success of the academy in Shrewsbury and Oswestry over the past six years.

Working with SBC training and Landau RENU embraces avariety of different funding routes to enable training to take place offers Apprenticeship and funded courses for adults as well as funding for learners who are, or who are at risk of becoming not in education, training or employment.

Owner Gail Smallman said: "There is a real need for our provision in the county. We understand training needs and are able to create bespoke training opportunities to suit individual needs and with the variety of funding available we are able to help a lot more people. The team and myself have worked hard to create the bespoke provision we have and we look forward to inviting more individuals to join us to achieve their goals of becoming qualified.”

There is such a need for this provision Gail is now opening a fourth campus based in Hereford. “Again all

the same funding routes will be available, there are learners out there young and mature that are falling through the gap and we want to be there to support them and train them”