Telford & Wrekin Council suspends development plan amid national planning policy shake-up

During the Queen's Speech, the Government announced its intention to radically overhaul the planning system, with legislation likely to come before parliament in the autumn.

In light of this, the council has decided to pause the next formal stage of its Local Plan Review process, pending clarity from government and to allow the authority to take stock of the new legislation as part of the review process.

The decision comes just days after the leader of Shropshire Council, Councillor Lezley Picton, said she did not expect any "major changes" to be made to her authority's widely-disputed Local Plan, which sets out where housing and business land can be built until 2038. It is set to go before the planning inspectorate later this year.

First launched in 2020, Telford & Wrekin Council's Local Plan runs until 2031.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for economy, housing, transport & infrastructure, said: "On May 11, the government set out its intention to bring forward new legislation that will potentially significantly change the planning system.

"We have to now wait to see how their legislative changes will change the planning system.

"The stated aim of the government is to completely overhaul the current planning system and in particular the system under which local development plans are prepared.

"Their proposed changes may include the introduction of a housing requirement figure for local planning authorities, a new land zoning concept for development and other uses, and nationally-led development management policies which will impact on how councils will determine planning applications – which could fundamentally change the role of local planning authorities and the role of planning committees.

"It is important that the council considers the detail of any changes and the impact this may have on the Local Plan Review process.