Hunt for Telford road rage man who attacked car

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened in Whitchurch Drive, near the Wrekin Retail Park in Telford on Tuesday, May 18.
A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "The incident happened at around 4pm, when a person has exited their car and then attacked another car.
"The car was approached by a man believed to be in his 20s, who then attacked the car.
"The offender is described as Asian, with stubble, and is believed to have been wearing a black jacket."
Anyone with any information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 429i of May 18.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org