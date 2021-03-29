Paul Fogarty was born with one leg and no arms

Born with no arms and one leg, he is now putting himself through tough training on his specially-built recumbent trike.

His aim it to take part in a 35-kilometre cycle challenge without the motor assistance on his trike, powering it with his one leg.

He has set himself a target of raising £2,000 for the Royal British Legion by completing the Lilleshall Poppy Ride in May.

The 40-year-old decided to get himself a new trike in lockdown last year.

From the age of seven until a teenager he had a trike, not for fitness but to get around.

"It was a means of travel, to let me see my friends and feel included. Then it became my mode of getting from pub to pub," he said.

Once Paul started a family he didn't need a bike and his children kept him busy.

But in lockdown he said he felt life had become work eat sleep and nothing else.

"I saw that an old friend, foot and mouth painter, Tom Yendell, had bought himself a recumbent trike so I looked into it and discovered that the makers, Quest 88, are based in Shrewsbury."

The company set about designing a trike for Paul's needs and after frustrating delays in being able to get parts, his trike was completed in November.

"It is an e-trike with a motor you can turn on or off," he said.

"When I picked it up I honestly didn't know if I would be able to event get off the estate with it, whether I could ride it was a complete unknown."

He gradually built up the distance on the trike and now uses it with and without the motor.

"I absolutely love it, I have the best of both worlds. The motor gives me my freedom to get out and go longer distances and enjoy seeing beautiful countryside. It is still hard work as I still have to pedal. Without the motor is is really tough but a great way to build my fitness."

Paul has now reached 18 miles without his motor and is determined to complete the poppy run without any help from the motor.

"That would just be cheating myself," he said.

"I chose the poppy ride because it is a relatively flat course and it is a great charity. Many servicemen and women lose limbs in service and many use recumbent cycles and trikes so it seemed an apt charity."

He said his trike had also opened doors for him.

"I am now a mentor for the wheels for wellbeing charity to help other disabled cyclists. I really want to inspire others to get out and keep fit, whether it is a 10 minute walk or a 10 mile run."