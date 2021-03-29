CCTV released as police appeal to find missing Telford man

CCTV footage showing Steven Johnson

Police say they are growing more concerned for the welfare of Steven Johnson who was last seen on March 19.

West Mercia Police has released a CCTV image of the 59-year-old who was last seen near to the Shakespeare Inn, in Coalport, at around 7.40pm.

He is 5ft 9in tall and was wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who saw him, or who was in the area between 7pm and 10pm, is asked to check dashcam footage or CCTV and report any sightings to police.

PC Jamie Farrelly, of Malinsgate Station, said: "We are growing more concerned for the welfare of Steven and are appealing to all members of the community to check their dash cam footage if they were driving in the Coalport vicinity on Friday, March 19.