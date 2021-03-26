Off road patrols are a success say police

Officers from local, Safer Neighbourhood Teams were out in force again with Telford and Wrekin Council last weekend in Rough Park, Halesfield and Brookside.

They carried out patrols to spot those driving illegal off road vehicles with one uninsured biker having his motorbike seized.

West Mercia Police says he weekend activities saw significantly less offenders than previous operations showing that the police’s attempts to combat the issue have been successful.

The operations follow concerns raised by the community. Locals the are being put of going out and walking their dogs in the area and using the parks a as a result of these antisocial off ride bikers. It also has had an adverse effect on the local wildlife.

Telford Sergeant Richard Jones said: “I am really pleased to see that our continued presence in the area has had a positive effect. We’ve been carrying out these operations on a regular basis and it would appear the message is finally sinking in.

“I hope this will mean that going forward people can enjoy the parks and open space with their friends and family. In addition hopefully off roaders will use the designated areas for their activities on properly insured vehicles.

“Antisocial and illegal off road driving causes a nuisance to the residents nearby, other park users and disrupts the wildlife in the area. Therefore I am really glad we can call the weekend’s operation a success.”

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for enforcement, said: “By being out and about, our officers were not only able to tackle any issues they found, but were also able to reassure people. Our visible presence deters anti social behaviour and, by speaking to residents, gives them the confidence to report them.