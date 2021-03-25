Post Office 'misled courts', hearing is told

Tracy Felstead, left , from Telford, and Rubbina Shaheen, right, from Worthen, near Shrewsbury, have both had their cases referred to the Court of Appeal

Miss Lisa Busch QC was speaking in the Court of Appeal, where she was representing Tracy Felstead, a former post office clerk from Telford who was jailed for six months in 2001 for allegedly stealing £11,500.

Miss Felstead, now 38, is one of 42 former post-office workers seeking to overturn their convictions in the Court of Appeal this week. Also fighting to clear their names are Rubbina Shaheen, 55, from Shrewsbury, who was jailed for 12 months in 2010 for false accounting, Carl Page, 54, a former Rugeley sub-postmaster jailed for two years in 2007, and Neelam Hussain, 32, jailed for 21 months in 2011 for allegedly stealing £21,000 while working as a sub-postmistress in West Bromwich.

Miss Busch yesterday told the Court of Appeal that the Post Office had continued to mislead the civil courts during its attempt to defend itself against a separate group litigation brought by 555 former and present post-office workers in 2019, which ended with the Post Office paying out £57.75 million in compensation.

The 42 workers claim they were all wrongly blamed for financial discrepancies that were caused by a glitch with the Post Office's computer database, known as Horizon.

"Over a 13-year period, the Post Office routinely misled the criminal courts," Miss Busch said during the third day of the appeal.

"Convictions were not just secured on the back of unreliable data, they actively misled the courts.

"The Post Office was put on notice that there was a problem with the Horizon system.

"Sub-postmasters were routinely telling them of problems with Horizon.

"It defies belief the Post Office would routinely ignore what their trusted employees were telling them and adopted a position of blind faith in Horizon."

Miss Busch said that Miss Felstead's conviction rested entirely on evidence from the flawed Horizon database.

"Above and beyond pure circumstantial evidence there is no evidence of any theft taking place at all," she said.

"The only basis on which the appellants could be and were convicted was on Horizon evidence, which we submit the Post Office was aware of its unreliability. Misleading the court."

Earlier in the hearing, Mr Sam Stein QC, who represented Mrs Shaheen, the former sub-postmistress at Greenfields Post Office in Shrewsbury, said "the Post Office has turned itself into the nation's most untrustworthy brand, through its own behaviour and its own fault over many years."

He said there was a wealth of evidence which showed the Post Office had a general hostility towards sub-postmasters.

The court also heard how the Post Office's former head of security, John Scott, had shredded potentially incriminating documents relating to the Horizon system in an attempt to hide the truth.

Mr Brian Altman QC, representing the Post Office, said it was known that there was a "potential" for issues with the Horizon system.

He said that potential resulted in a detailed and lengthy testing of the system to iron out those early problems.

Mr Altman argued that there was no evidence of the Post Office "being reckless with Horizon - quite the contrary".

The Post Office has conceded 39 of the 42 appeals' appeals should be allowed, on the basis that "they did not or could not have a fair trial".

But it is contesting 35 of those 39 cases on a second ground of appeal, which is that the reliability of Horizon data was "essential to (their) prosecution and conviction" and their convictions were therefore "an affront to the public conscience".

A Post Office spokeswoman said: "We sincerely apologise for historical failings and have taken determined action to address the past, ensure redress for those affected and prevent such events ever happening again.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further whilst there are continuing hearings at the Court of Appeal."