Five arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead following attack in Telford

Police say the woman was assaulted on Haybridge Road, Hadley, near to the Premier Store. Pic: Google

Detectives have arrested the five people following an attack in Hadley on Monday.

Police say the woman, who was in her 20s, was found dead at an address in Overdale yesterday morning. She has not been formally identified.

Detective Inspector Rich Roberts said that at 10.30pm on Monday evening police received reports that the woman had been assaulted in Haybridge Road, Hadley, near to the Premier Store.

Following the incident she left the scene with a friend.

He said she returned to the address in Hill Road, Overdale, where she was discovered the following day having sadly died. Her next of kin have been informed.

Three men aged, 47, 45, and 34, and two women aged, 34 and 66, all from Telford, were arrested in relation to the death.

Officers were called to the address at around 9.30am yesterday.

The woman was found dead at an address in Hill Road, Overdale. Pic: Google

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information relating to this assault to contact them.

Detective Inspector Roberts said: “We were called to the address in Overdale yesterday morning where a woman had sadly died.

“A murder investigation has been launched and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault in Haybridge Road on Monday evening.

"We’d also like to hear from anyone who has dash-cam fitted to their car and was driving near to the Premier Store. It is possible they may have captured footage which may help with our enquiries.”

He said that the five people who have been arrested are currently in police custody.

Because of the police contact following the assault, the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, as is standard practice.

Anyone with information can contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 720i of 22 March 2021 or online under the Tell Us About section of this website.

"If you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers," he added.