RSPCA in Shropshire deal with 1,000 incidents in a year

Iris and Dahlia, two rabbits dumped in a Telford garden

The charity dealt with 1,031 incidents in total across the county according to figures dated between March 23 last year and March 14 this year.

It comes as 958,352 calls were made to the RSPCA's helpline nationally, with 253,714 urgent incidents dealt with and 23,228 animals cared for.

RSPCA chief inspector for the West Mercia area, Kelly Lake, said the year had been like no other but everyone has worked really hard and kept going.

"Lots of things have changed over the year and we've had to adapt and change our policies and review our practices," she said.

"Due to the pandemic, we've had to keep staff and members of the public safe, while still trying to attend to incidents.

"Our practices have changed so we would go to emergency cases where the animal's welfare was in danger. We had to push back on less urgent queries and call outs.

"The work we do has remained the same but how we do it has differed."

On one recent call out two rabbits were found dumped in a garden in Telford, believed to be around 16 weeks-old, and the RSPCA is now appealing for more information.

Information

They were taken to RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre by animal rescue officer John Groarke, who said: “It’s hard to say why people abandon their animals, but we are grateful that a member of the public called us and these rabbits can get the care and attention they need. We are now appealing for information to try and find out how these two rabbits came to be abandoned.

“We know that people’s circumstances can change and that sometimes it is no longer possible to care for a pet, and more and more people are finding it hard at the moment, but we urge anyone in that position to call for help either through a friend or relative or a charity like the RSPCA.”

If anyone has any information about this please contact the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

Chief inspector Kelly Lake said the number of puppy sales have also "gone through the roof", but the fallout of abandoned or unwanted pets has not been seen in its full force yet.

"But I expect as restrictions ease and people go back to work and normality, I think we will probably end up seeing an increase at that point similar to last year," she said.

RSPCA chief executive Chris Sherwood said: “The last year has been incredibly difficult for individuals, for families, for businesses, for charities and for animals. But I’m incredibly proud of the work the RSPCA has managed to do during this challenging year.

"The charity sector has been hit hard by the pandemic so we’re asking the public to get behind us, to donate, and to help us continue our vital work; together we can make this a better world for animals."