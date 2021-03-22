Glimpse of how £10 million Telford fire station renovation will look

Shropshire Fire Authority chairman councillor Eric Carter unveils the designs

Telford-based building firm McPhillips (Wellington) Limited has been selected following a tender process to modernise Telford Central Fire Station, in Stafford Park, which will gain new single and two-storey extensions.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service has also unveiled new computerised images showing how the site will look when the scheme is completed.

The station is the main response location for the Telford community and the new-look premises will include joint facilities for operational and management training.

It will also house multi-agency emergency command facilities supporting a network of partners including police, ambulance, local authorities, the NHS and the Environment Agency to deal with area incidents.

Computer-generated images illustrate how the fire station will look

The brigade said this approach is aimed at saving costs and builds on existing operational relationships. It will house three engines and other specialist gear.

Chief Fire Officer Rod Hammerton said: “This is an investment into the county for the next 30 years and will be a community facility built to the highest environmental standards – a flagship construction for green technology.

“Careful planning taking on board feedback from our firefighters is ensuring the most cost-effective way of creating a welcoming place for the community, enabling our staff and police to continue delivering a first-class service.”

The brigade and McPhillips are also working together to identify ways to use the investment programme to provide job and training opportunities, and other community benefits.

Shropshire and Wrekin Fire Authority chairman, Councillor Eric Carter, said: “We’re delighted to be working with local contractor McPhillips on this project.

“As chair of the fire authority I am determined to get the very best value for money for the public and build something the whole community can be proud of now and into the future.

“Funding has mainly come through reserves, achieved through long-term prudent budgeting on behalf of the fire authority.”

The work will result in the creation of more than 1,500 sq metres of new floor space, while the car park will be increased from 60 to 92 spaces.

There will also be a bike store, nine lamp posts, seven CCTV camera stands, two flag poles and solar panels will be built on the three-acre site.

McPhillips’ marketing manager, Mark Kiddie, said: “The new Telford Central Fire Station is an exciting project for us and we’re really looking forward to working with Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service to provide this state-of-the-art community facility.

“As a Telford business we’re delighted to be working with a client that shares our vision for supporting the local economy and as our base is less than five miles from the station, locally employed people will be working on the delivery of the project.”