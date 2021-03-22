Teenager hurt in collision - police appeal for information

By Sue Austin

Police have appealed for witnesses following a collision in Telford involving a car and a bicycle.

A teenager was taken to hospital after the collision.

It happened on March 16 on First Avenue, Ketley Bank with police posting their appeal today (mon).

Constable Mathew Jones said: “A white Skoda Superb and a bicycle were in collision and unfortunately the cyclist, a 15 year-old boy, was taken to hospital where he received medical treatment.

“Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is urged to contact 101 quoting reference 709i of 16 March, or alternatively information can be reported online through the Tell Us About section of our West Mercia Police website.”

Telford
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

