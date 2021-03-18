Police cordon off Telford street

By Sue Austin

Police have cordoned off part of Hollinswood tonight after a 'serious incident.'

Officers closed off part of the perimeter road by the shops and it is believed that a house has also been cordoned off.

Emergency services rushed to the area after 999 calls at around 7pm.

Several police cars are on the scene and diversions have been set up for motorists.

There were reports from residents of a brawl in the street with some saying that at least one person had been stabbed.

Councillor Thomas Janke, who used to live in Hollinswood, said it appeared that there had been a serious incident.

"My thoughts are with their family & friends at what is no doubt a difficult time," he said.

