Firefighters rescue horse in trouble near Telford

By Nick Humphreys

Firefighters were sent in three fire engines to help a horse up after it fell in a field.

The horse fell and was too weak to get back up in Walton, High Ercall, on Friday evening.

Fire crews assisted and left it in the care of a vet.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 6.47pm we received a call reporting an incident classified as animal rescue in Telford.

"Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.

"This incident involved a horse which had fallen. Horse was assisted to a standing position using specialist animal rescue equipment and left in care of vet."

