Next stage of Ironbridge Power Station demolition planned

Previous demolition work saw the Bunker Bay demolished at Ironbridge Power Station.

Harworth Group, which bought Ironbridge Power Station to redevelop it as what would effectively be a new settlement, has announced the latest demolition work will take place between11am and 1pm on Friday, January 22.

It follows two previous demolitions and will see the power station’s Tank Bay demolished.

An exclusion zone will be in place for the work and people with respiratory conditions have been advised to stay indoors.

A spokesman for Harworth said: "It is important to note that while the demolition is planned for this date and time, there may be adverse weather conditions or other circumstances that could cause a delay or possible postponement of the demolition.

"Should this be the case, Harworth will issue further statements to advise on its timetable.

"Harworth’s principal concern is to bring the Tank Bay down safely, in full compliance with Covid-19 restrictions and the Section 81 notice issued by Shropshire Council for this purpose.

"To protect everyone on site and in the local area a 250m safety exclusion zone will be in place shortly before, during and for a period after the explosion to which there will be no public access."

A statement from the firm said: "The blowdown will not need any major road closures.

"In addition, the blowdown of the Tank Bay will generate dust. The vast majority of dust generated by the blowdown will fall within the Tank Bay’s immediate vicinity. There remains the possibility however that some dust will be carried beyond the 250m exclusion zone. Therefore, any local residents with respiratory conditions are advised to stay indoors during and immediately after the demolition takes place.