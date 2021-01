A car flipped onto its roof in Hadley Road, Telford

The black Vauxhall Zafira overturned on Hadley Road near the Hartshill junction in Telford at around 3.30pm.

The driver was taken to hospital by ambulance for checks.

The fire service was also on the scene.

Police closed the road to traffic so the car could be made safe and removed from the area and so debris on the road could be cleared.