'Annoyed' visitors abuse staff at Telford's busy recycling centres

Queues at the Hortonwood Recycling Centre in May

The household recycling centres (HRC) in Halesfield and Hortonwood have been experiencing a high number of visitors throughout today and people are being urged to consider whether their trip is vital.

As a result, large queues are forming and Telford & Wrekin Council said some visitors are "getting annoyed" and are abusing staff and other residents.

A council spokesperson said: "We have had reports that some visitors are getting annoyed about having to queue and are being abusive to staff and other site users.

"This really isn't fair and we would ask everyone visiting the sites to show staff and other residents respect.

"The HRC team are doing their best to help and there is no excuse for abuse.

"If you do need to use the HRC then please help to speed up your visit by sorting your boot before you go. This way you can get in and out really quickly and recycle as much as you can."

It comes after similar incidents at the centres in May after they opened following the first national lockdown, resulting in the police being called after a frustrated visitor stuck in a 75-minute queue drove their car at a member of staff.