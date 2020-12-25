Seven more Covid deaths confirmed in Shropshire

Another seven people have died with Covid in Shropshire, taking the overall death toll for Shropshire's NHS trusts past 300.

NHS England confirmed a further seven Covid deaths in the county – six at the Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust.
NHS England issued the bleak update today, confirming six patients in the care of Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) had died with the virus.

Another person, in the care of Shropshire Community Health Trust has also died.

It follows the three Covid deaths confirmed at SaTH on Christmas Eve, and takes the total to have died with coronavirus at county NHS trusts to 305, with 282 at SaTH, 18 at the community health trust, and five at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

There have also been 186 deaths in county care homes from Covid according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

ONS data shows there have been 134 Covid deaths in Powys.

