Volunteers sought as Telford surgery to be used as Covid vaccination site

The Teldoc Covid-19 vaccination site will be at Malinslee Surgery and will operate every day, from 8.30am to 7pm, it has been announced.

Volunteers are needed to ensure the smooth flow of patients entering and exiting the surgery and to assist patients to navigate once they are inside.

The programme will run from Monday until at least late spring 2021.

Face masks will be provided and anyone interested is asked to email Elaine Edwards, head of quality governance and clinical workforce at Teldoc, at elaine.edwards12@nhs.net

NHS staff have now vaccinated more than half a million patients against coronavirus in under two weeks, according to official figures published today.

The NHS delivered the world’s first Covid vaccination outside of a clinical trial to Margaret Keenan in Coventry on December 8.

A total of 521,594 people have received an NHS vaccination in the days that followed to December 20.

Some 366,715 of those vaccinated were aged 80, making up 70 per cent of the total number of jabs administered.

Priority groups for vaccination in this initial phase were determined by Government following advice from the JCVI and were people aged 80 and over as well as care home residents and staff.

NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: “The NHS made history when Maggie Keenan became the first person in the world to be vaccinated against Covid and, thanks to the hard work of our brilliant staff, half a million more people have followed hot on her heels in getting protection against the virus.

“This vaccine presents a number complex logistical challenges but the NHS response has been nothing short of phenomenal, with hundreds of hospitals and local vaccination centres stood up across the country.

“More centres are coming online now and in the new year as we accelerate delivery as more vaccine comes on stream.”

Vaccines were delivered at 60 hospital hubs and 423 local vaccination sites in the 13 days to Sunday.

Since then that has increased to almost 80 hospital hubs and over 500 GP led vaccinations centres.