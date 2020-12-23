Hampers bring festive cheer

Volunteers supporting Wellington based Community Empowerment in Action (CEIA) will be distributing up to 75 food hampers on Christmas Eve to homes across the borough to bring some cheer.
The move follows the Vineyard Road based team discovering that many service users would normally spend December 25 alone.
The hampers have been sponsored by CS Solicitors which is also based in the town, in support of the charity’s efforts.
Project manager Nazmin Akhtar says: “We’ve been offered up to 75 food hampers by a neighbouring business which wanted to help us by giving back to the community.
“It all came about after talking to some of our clients since lockdown. I was asking one man how he planned to spend Christmas Day and he replied that it was just another day for him, as he didn’t have relatives.”