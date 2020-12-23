Hampers bring festive cheer

Telford's Community Empowerment In Action project manager Nazmin Akhtar with Maria Zaheer

Volunteers supporting Wellington based Community Empowerment in Action (CEIA) will be distributing up to 75 food hampers on Christmas Eve to homes across the borough to bring some cheer.

The move follows the Vineyard Road based team discovering that many service users would normally spend December 25 alone.

The hampers have been sponsored by CS Solicitors which is also based in the town, in support of the charity’s efforts.

Project manager Nazmin Akhtar says: “We’ve been offered up to 75 food hampers by a neighbouring business which wanted to help us by giving back to the community.