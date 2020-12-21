First two phases of major roadworks completed

Telford & Wrekin Council said the first two phases of the work had been completed.

The work on the A442 Eastern Primary in Telford has been focussed on Castlefields Roundabout and Brockton Roundabout to the Hollinswood interchange.

Telford & Wrekin Council said it was focused on work on bridges, barriers, drainage and the condition of the road itself and its slip roads – with work done so far including resurfacing Brockton Way and its slip roads, the A4169, the A442 between Randlay and Stirchley roundabouts, the reconstruction of Hollinswood northbound exit slip road and initial improvements to structures at Stirchley, Hollinswood, Naird and Brookside roundabouts.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for Neighbourhood, Commercial Services and Regeneration said: “The roadworks are essential to keep one of our borough’s most important roads in good condition without the need for any further major work for many years to come.

"We know from the Department for Transport that the condition of our roads is above the national and regional averages. We are committed to further improving the quality and safety of the borough’s roads.

“We have managed to do a lot of the work during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown periods when traffic was light and there was therefore less disruption to fewer people.

"While there will be more major work next year, we will do our best to keep traffic moving and I would like to thank the public for bearing with us while we do this essential work.”

The funding for the work has come from the Local Highways Maintenance Challenge Fund and the Telford & Wrekin Council “Pride in our Community” programme.

The council said the New Year will see preparations begin for the third phase of works.

Site investigations will be carried out during the first three months of 2021 and Work on this phase will start later in the year.