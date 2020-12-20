'Don't travel and help prevent spread', pleads council

Telford & Wrekin Council has urged people not to mix households indoors and not to travel out of the area to help prevent the spread of the virus.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson cut the five-day festive reprieve to Christmas Day only when three households can mix indoors.

A council spokesman said: "The government has announced changes to the Christmas bubbles and travel restrictions.

"We are all now being asked to stay local. Do not travel out of the borough to help prevent the spread across regions.

"Do not mix households indoors

"On Christmas Day, three households can mix indoors but you should consider this carefully as the risk of contracting or spreading the virus still very much exists. Please do everything you can to protect the elderly and the vulnerable."