Opinions sought on rights of way changes

Telford & Wrekin Council is one of several authorities in the country to launch a definitive map of its rights of way online – at Definitive Map Viewer (arcgis.com) - that everyone will be able to access.

At the same time, the council is drawing up plans for categorising the borough’s rights of way.

Councillor Carolyn Healy is Telford & Wrekin’s cabinet member for visitor economy, historic and natural environment, and climate change said: “We recognise that public rights of way offer a unique resource for local people. They provide opportunities for exercise, recreational activities, and access to facilities and the countryside in general.

“We made an election manifesto pledge to improve and invest in them and the online Definitive Map is a key part of fulfilling that pledge. At the same time we need clear systems established for making any modifications to our Rights of Way.

“Public rights of way are an important part of the life of our borough and I would urge everyone to look at our proposals and offer their comments. Public consultations are a key part of our local democracy and all interested parties should seize the opportunity to take part.”