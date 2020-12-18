Nurse to receive award from Princess

Deanna Mezen outside Oakwood

Deanna Mezen, from Telford, who works at HMP Oakwood, will be presented with one of only 10 Butler Trust Awards given each year.

The presentation will be made by Princess Anne at a special ceremony next year.

The awards recognise outstanding work from people working in prisons, probation, and youth justice settings.

She was nominated by Practice Plus Group West Midlands deputy regional manager Jeff Parker.

Jeff said: “Deanna has shown immense dedication and we are all incredibly proud of her.

"Creating an end-of-life pathway, that means terminally ill prisoners can choose to move to a hospice or stay in prison, is an exceptional feat.

“For many patients staying in prison is important as it has been their home for many years. Now they know they can stay and still receive exceptional care.”

Deanna works closely with G4S, which runs the prison, to change attitudes towards palliative care inside. She said: “I was delighted when I heard the news, but none of this could have been achieved without the incredible help of my Health in Justice colleagues at HMP Oakwood and the wonderful G4S team, who have shown great compassion.

“Without their help we would not be able to stay at night to give medication to those in the final stages and, as a result, they would not be able to stay in prison.”