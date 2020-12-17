Killer of former Telford man jailed for life

Alan Stokoe Mohammed Rahman

Mohammed Rahman stabbed Alan Stokoe, who grew up in Telford, with a knife, during an altercation in Chester-le-Street, in the early hours of July 21 last year.

Rahman was arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

The 44-year-old, of Eamont Gardens, Hartlepool, denied the charges, of murder and perverting the course of justice, claiming he acted in self-defence.

After a trial, a jury sitting at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday found Rahman guilty of both charges.

Laura McGee, 30, of Melville Street, Chester-le-Street, who was found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice was jailed for six months.

Alan Stokoe, who had a son, was 28 when he died.

He lived in Broseley with his grandparents until he joined the army when he was 16. In a statement, his family said: “The murder of our beautiful Alan has ripped our family apart and has left a hole that can never be filled.

“His aunts, uncles, cousins, brother and sister – and especially his mum, Joanne – will never get over the loss of someone so loved and our lives will never be the same without him.”

Grandmother, Caroline Jordan, has called for a clampdown on knife crime saying anyone who carried a knife should have a prison sentence.

Mr Justice Goss said Rahman had been in a relationship with McGee, who had had a previous relationship with Mr Stokoe.

On the night of the murder both men had been armed with a knife.

The judge told Rahman: "Had the offence not been captured on CCTV you may well have got away with your crime."

Mr Stokoe died at the scene of the altercation. He was stabbed in the neck.