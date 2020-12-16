Tributes to the man behind AFC Telford's Benny Buck mascot

Lez Dean former AFC Telford mascot Benny Buck who has died aged 61

Ex-mascot Lez Dean entertained fans with the role for seven years from 2000 to 2007.

The life-long AFC fan first became involved with the team when he helped out with the travel club and did such a god job he was invited by club bosses to transform himself into a deer during his spare time.

His family say they have been overwhelmed by the tributes which have been made by fans and well-wishers to whom he gave so much joy.

Benny Buck with the The FA Cup in 2005

Mr Dean, a Telford & Wrekin Council worker, passed away at his Priorslee home on December 9.

He had been diagnosed with a brain tumour in the summer.

Head of football operations at AFC Telford, Luke Shelley, said: “Lez was obviously a fantastic character. He had been a supporter of the club since the early 1980s.

"He was Benny the Buck from approximately 2000 when the new ground was opened.

Former AFC Telford United mascot Lez Dean retires as Benny Buck in 2007

So many people remember Benny and their childhood memories of coming to Telford with him.

"We will hopefully do something in Lez’s honour at a later date.

"He’ll certainly be sorely missed by everybody, especially his family. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

Daughter Emma, 36, said: “He really did enjoy the role of Benny Buck.

Benny Buck in 2004

"There have been many comments on social media from people who would have been children when he was the mascot and whom he made feel part of the football club family.

"He was a natural at it and he was a brilliant dad.”

Mr Dean, who was a school transport assistant, and his wife Rhonda, 59, celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in October.

He is also survived by son Shaun, 34, stepchildren Robert and Rhiannon, and six grandchildren.